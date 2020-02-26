TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St, Roseburg. 21+ only. 541-440-4901.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Tri-City Soco AFG — 7-8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri-City. 541-673-7552.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., YMCA Boardroom, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about toastmasters. 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9 a.m. weigh-in, New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Heather, 541-643-2010.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Creative Thursdays — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Bring a book or any portable craft (knitting, spinning, drawing, etc.) and relax for a few hours. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks available. www.tripleoakwinevault.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Elementary Art Class — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about a famous artist and painting in their style. 541-492-7050.
Chair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. Free childcare provided. 541-492-3528.
“Faces behind Faces” Panel — 5:30-7 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg. An open conversation with community members intimately involved in the “Faces of the Umpqua Valley” project. 541-672-2532.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Retire Ready Roundtable — 6-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. A free presentation designed to education people who are turning 65 in 2020. Licensed professionals will offer information and a Q&A session. Seating limited. RSVP to 541-375-0898.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Family friendly! 928-600-8138.
Genealogy Series with Genealogical Society of Douglas County — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Historical lectures. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children 12 and under.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@aviva.health
