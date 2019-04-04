TODAY
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Nellie’s Deli & Tap House, 667 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. One year anniversary celebration. 541-459-4495.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Body Grooving Exercise Class — 6 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. $2 per class. 541-679-6500.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Johnson — 6 p.m., True Kitchen & Bar, 629 SE Main St., Roseburg. Instrumental jazz guitar on the first Thursday. 541-900-1000.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. Information: 541-733-7890.
Altrusa International’s Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Rosburg. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardbacks 50 cents, recent edition books $1. 541-672-2285.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Information: 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Spring Book Sale — Noon to 4 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-680-7633.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Information: 541-459-9154.
Open Mic Night — 6 to 7 p.m. social hour and sign ups, acts take the stage at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. No cost to perform, food and drinks available for purchase.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Tickets $25 — $30. thegrandvictoriantheatre.com/schedule
Texas Hold’em Tournament — From 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. Information: 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Riversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Altrusa International’s Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Rosburg. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardbacks 50 cents, recent edition books $1. 541-672-2285.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Spring Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-680-7633.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewery, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
2019 Miss Douglas County Competition — 6 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Tickets $18 at link, $20 at the door. missdouglascounty.brownpapertickets.com
Umpqua Harness Driving Club Meeting — 6 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Potluck followed by presentation from Michael Wakefield on Carriage Association of America certification. All welcome. 541-378-1758.
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Tickets $25 — $30. thegrandvictoriantheatre.com/schedule
Neil Gregory Johnson — 7 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackston St., Roseburg.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Hat Trick — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show and dance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover, portion of proceeds go to Feral Cat Awareness. Rock, blues and lite-rock favorites. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.