TODAY
Riversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
12th Annual Log Trucker’s Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Coffee, juice and donuts.
Church Garage/Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roseburg First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane St., Roseburg. 541-672-4566.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Sutherlin FFA Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin High School Greenhouses, 500 E. 4th Ave.
49th Annual Rock and Gem Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free. Rock and gem dealers, door prizes, kids activities, raffle prizes and more. 541-672-3486 or 541-430-4730.
Buckeroo Square Dance Club Spring Craft Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
OSU Extension Master Gardeners’ annual Plant & Garden Expo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Thousands of varieties of plants for sale. Admission is $2, children 12 and under free.
Tools-to-Treasure/Fine and Fancy Boutique Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Fill a bag with clothes for $1. 541-679-7883 or 541-673-4048.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Free Comic Book Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heroes Have, 635 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Free comic books printed specifically for the event. No purchase necessary. 541-673-5004.
Lookingglass Clean-up and Parade — BBQ at 11 a.m., parade at noon. Several events to follow. 541-679-5651.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Ladies Tea — Noon, Calapooia Reflections Museum, 113 W. Central, Sutherlin. $10 per person, kids 12 and under free. Asian theme. Asian style wardrobe encouraged. Raffle prizes and Asian hat contest. 541-430-6873.
Dementia Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Topic is “Positive physical approach.” 541-378-8115.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
49th Annual Rock and Gem Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free. Rock and gem dealers, door prizes, kids activities, raffle prizes and more. 541-672-3486 or 541-430-4730.
Cinco de Mayo Velo Club Ride — 1 p.m., meet at Ray’s Market, 4601 Carnes Road, Roseburg. 20-25 miles at 12-15 mph. 541-817- 3291.
Judd Lewis — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $7 cover. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. Information: 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Inormation: 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 to 7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
