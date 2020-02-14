TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Homemade Jam Duo Valentine Show — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Vets Club Bar and Grill, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Good time rock and old country. 541-679-4090.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Valentines Barn Dance — 7 p.m., Kellogg Grange, 18037 State Highway 138 W., Oakland. $15 for couples, $10 for singles, $5 teen/first responders and $3 for children. Woody Lane will be the caller; Joe Ross & Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide music. All of the dances will be taught and no partner is needed. 541-505-4013.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. All welcome. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 adult; $1 child 6-12. www.douglasfairgrounds.com/sportsman.
All Ages Crafts — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Father Daughter Dance — 7-9 p.m., South Umpqua High School, 501 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. www.bit.ly/2u7bMl8.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show — Noon to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 adult; $1 child 6-12. Hundreds of exhibits representing fishing, hunting, camping, boating, RVing, ATVing, cycling, kayaking, hiking, climbing, scuba diving and their supporting advocacy groups and governmental agencies. www.douglasfairgrounds.com/sportsman.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Twisted Pick — 2-3 p.m. social hour, 3-5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10. 60’s pop/rock, country and blues with a twist. 505-310-1525.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
