TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult. 541-733-5175.
Happy Monster, Sad Monster Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Discover fun ways to cultivate your child’s emotional intelligence through the use of children’s literature and related activities. Free. Participants need to make own childcare arrangements. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Bob Hall — 7 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-321-6636.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Tri-City Soco AFG — 7-8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri-City. 541-673-7552.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., YMCA Boardroom, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about toastmasters. 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9 a.m. weigh-in, New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Heather, 541-643-2010.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Creative Thursdays — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Bring a book or any portable craft (knitting, spinning, drawing, etc.) and relax for a few hours. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks available. www.tripleoakwinevault.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Valentine’s Crafts — 3-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Chair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. Free childcare provided. 541-492-3528.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up by 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. Family friendly, kids encouraged to take the stage. 928-600-8138.
Community Education Series: Mental Health — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. A presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness on how to recognize signs of mental health concerns and suicide and what you can do to help. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.