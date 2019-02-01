TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. social hour & sign-ups, 7 p.m. performances, Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. No cost. In-person sign-up only. Food, wine, beer, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Music and spoken word acts welcome. 541-496-0088.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance. $5 cover, no membership required. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
The Longest Time Prophecy — 6:30 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-671-3645.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Riversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 to 10 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Discover Roseburg Geocache Series Kick-Off — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., meet in the Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. A treasure hunt using GPS devices. Free. 541-492-6730.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
Groundhog Day Open Mic Night — 6 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Sign up by 4:30 p.m. No cover charge. Wine, beer and light snacks available for purchase. 541-580-9273.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
God’s Great Judgement — 6:30 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-671-3645.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Fortune’s Folly Roseburg CD Release Party — Music starts at 7:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 at the door. All ages until 9 p.m.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Revelation’s Glorious Rapture — 6:30 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-671-3645.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 to 7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Satan’s Secret Strategy — 6:30 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-671-3645.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
