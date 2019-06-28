TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Storytellers Series Patrick and James Reedy w/ Wayne Ellsworth — 6:30 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N. Suite F, Roseburg. A mix of original and cover music. Single ticket $5; Family Pass (up to 7 people) $15; tickets are $3 extra on performance night. 541-784-7871.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — Starts at 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “Bumblebee.”
SATURDAY
Skin Cancer Screening Clinic — 8 a.m. to noon, Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Suite 100, Roseburg. Open to anyone wanting to get screened. Appointment required. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Community Center, 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. 541-680-3137.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Student Homeschool Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1313 Cedar St., Roseburg. Handmade baked goods, crafts, house items, decor jewelry, more all created by area homeschool students.
Dental Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about dental health, play in a fake dentist office and learn how things work. Craft sand coloring sheets provided. 541-492-7050.
Medicare 101: Getting Started — 10:30 a.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Seating is limited. Info on guaranteed enrollment benefits, deadlines and penalties. Information: 541-671-5341.
Will Writing Workshop — 10:30 a.m., Apple Peddlers Restaurant, 125 Ponderosa Drive, Sutherlin. One hour workshop. Will questionnaire and a chance to answer questions confidentially.
George the Elephant’s 38th Birthday — Noon to 3:30 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet the elephants and celebrate George’s birthday. Enjoy your human birthday cupcake while they chow down their own birthday treats. $10 per person. www.wildlifesafari.net/safarievents.
Riversdale Grange Fundraiser — Noon, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hamburger, hot dog and ice cream fundraiser. Donations accepted to the Scholarship Fund. 541-673-0369.
Bob Hall — 1 p.m., Becker Vineyard, 360 Klahowya Lane, Roseburg. 541-677-0288.
All Ages Metal Concert: The Alpha Structure with Teratogen — 7 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F. $5 single in advance; $15 family pass in advance; $3 extra at the door. 541-784-7871 or powerpit.brownpapertickets.com
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
NorCal Group — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Community Center, 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. 541-680-3137.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Carol and Guy — 2 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. show, Oran and Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 cover. Tunes from the 50s and 60s. Food and drinks available. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138.
Homemade Jam Band — 2 p.m., Cooper Ridge Vineyard, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-671-2373.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults, $7 for children under 14. 541-863-5000.
