TODAYRoseburg Elks Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St. Clothes, home décor, furniture, tools, kitchenware and much more. 541-480-7744.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Medicare 101 Educational Workshop — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Gain an understanding on how medicare works, differences between medicare advantage and medicare supplement plans, discover how medicare prescription drug plans work and more. Free event, seating limited. Call 541-632-4488 or email cindyeastman@ffig.com to register.
Riddle City Library Scrabble Tournament — 10 a.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. $5 for kids and teens. First place wins kindle, iTunes gift card or cash prize. Reserve spot early. 541-874-2070.
Musical Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Suitable for ages 0-8. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to actively participate with their children for a fun and engaging storytime of read-along musical activities. 541-492-7050.
Friends of the Oakland Library — 11:30 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St. Annual open membership meeting, potluck, poetry and planning. 541-643-5340.
Douglas County Democrats Central Committee Meeting — Noon to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Discussing upcoming platform convention and volunteer opportunities for the 2020 election season. 541-251-7375.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Bunco Party — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $10.25 buy-in. Bring finger foods. 541-671-2634.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-643-5791.
Twisted Pick — 7-10 p.m., Backside Brewing Company, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 60’s pop/rock, country and bluegrass. 541-671-2552.
Velvet Whiskey — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30-4 p.m., Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Emotional, social and educational support for care providers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Pre-registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. Complimentary Dinner 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Large Group 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m. 541-673-6201.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
ECHO Every Child Volunteer Orientation — 6-7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 750 W. Keady Court, Roseburg. Find out how you can make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families in Douglas County. 541-236-3174.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Painting Group — 8:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Douglas County AARP Smart Driver Coarse — 9 a.m., Linus Oaks, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. $20 per person, AARP members will receive a $5 discount. Instructor will be Steve Barfield. To register, call 541-677-4800 or visit www.aarp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.