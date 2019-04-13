TODAY
Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St. Spaces still available, vendors welcome. 541-430-4970.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Community Easter Fun Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Bring the kids and stay for some Easter themed games, crafts and more. 541-673-6201.
EGGstravaganza — 10 a.m. to noon, Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Explore different ways to decorate eggs: Shaving cream, rubber bands, natural dyes and more. $15 per family. 541-672-2532.
Imagination Library Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. Information: 541-839-4727.
Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m., Eastwood Elementary School, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Event for Douglas County residents with disabilities. Wheelchair accessible. 541-672-6336 to RSVP.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Imagination Library Open House — From noon to 4 p.m., Glendale Library, 190 Third St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. Information: 541-832-2360.
Learn about Cheetahs — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Sheilah Swanson from Widlife Safari will be coming to talk about cheetahs. There will be a cheetah pelt, skull, and cast of a paw to further experience this magnificent wild cat. We will also be drawing pictures of cheetahs. 541-492-7050.
John Nilsen Piano Concert — 4 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. $10 per person donation.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 S. Willamette St. Adult $6, children $3. Includes spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages. Raise money for the Sutherlin-Oakland Emergency Food Pantry.
Open Mic Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. An exciting evening hosted by The River Rox, featuring and supporting local entertainers. No cover charge. 541-459-5120.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
This is Me — Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene in Concert — 7 to 9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $12 at www.brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door. 773-412-5361.
Timberwolf Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hat Trick — 9 p.m. to midnight, Jersey Lilly, 1430 NE Dee St., Roseburg. $3 cover.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Info: 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. Information: 503-319-7638.
Earth Day Bike Ride — Noon, Kruse Farm, 532 Melrose Road. Park in front of the market. 26 mile route out Melqua to Lighthouse Bakery and back along Garden Valley Blvd. A helmet is required and non-members must sign a liability waiver. 541-671-1461 or larryfilosi@gmail.com
Jack of Hearts — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show and dance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover, portion of proceeds go to Feral Cat Awareness. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
St. Francis Community Kitchen Reopens — dinner available 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Located at 323 N. Comstock, Sutherlin.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Stamp Club — 7 p.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-4949.
