TODAY
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Jewelry Class — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. $30 per person. Food and drinks extra. sharonsawwickijewelry.com
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Oakland Tavern, 104 Locust St.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Teens, Trafficking and Online Predators — 6 to 8 p.m., Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Learn about the red flags and indicators of online predators, how to have that conversation with your youth and what to do to keep yourself, your friends and/or your kids safe. Local stories and case studies will be highlighted.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-9140.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Information: 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Imagination Library Open House — Noon to 6 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-679-5501.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. Wylde River Duo, Cathy Vandendoel, flutes and Tim Stephanos, guitar. 541-673-5559.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Steam Club Candy Catapult — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Learn about the parts of a good catapult and build their own. $12 per student. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Family Fun Night — 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Family fun night of games and fellowship. Bring something to share for dinner if you can. RSVP with Katrina at 541-248-2587 by April 9.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Valiant Seed Veterans Village Fundraiser — 6 to 8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. All proceeds will be used for the construction of Roseburg’s Tiny Home Project. valiantseed.org/get-involved
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Rovers and Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park Ave., Roseburg. Smokey G’s BBQ available for purchase. No cover charge. 541-236-2055.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 to 10 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Widespread Haze — 7 to 9 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. No cover. Be there ready to dance! Time-traveling, hip-shaking, rock n’ roll!
SATURDAY
Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St. Spaces still available, vendors welcome. 541-430-4970.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Imagination Library Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-839-4727.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Imagination Library Open House — Noon to 4 p.m., Glendale Library, 190 3rd St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-832-2360.
Learn about Cheetahs — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Sheilah Swanson from Widlife Safari will be coming to talk about cheetahs. There will be a cheetah pelt, skull, and cast of a paw to further experience this magnificent wild cat. We will also be drawing pictures of cheetahs. 541-492-7050.
