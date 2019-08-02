TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. Information: 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Frank McCracken and the Firecrackers. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. Information: 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Half Shell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Oakland Brewfest — Noon to 10 p.m., Downtown Historic Oakland. Meet brewers, children’s play area, food and music. The Speakeasy will feature a live band and dancing in the evening. Separate $20 ticket required for dance. www.facebook.com/Oakland-Brewfest-2001744613466317.
DreamNight — 5 to 8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. A free event for children with chronic/terminal illnesses. www.wildlifesafari.net.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Mountain Man Music with DJ Clark Elliott — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Women’s ‘Just for Fun’ Summer Golf — 5:15 p.m., Stewart Park Golf Course, 1005 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Players need their own set of clubs, basic knowledge of the game and do not need an established handicap. 541-492-6899.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 to 7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
