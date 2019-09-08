TODAYUmpqua Kennel Club Dog Show — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Douglas County Faigrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission, $5 for parking. Show includes pet supply vendors. Please leave pets at home.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Ben Gulley & The Timeless Trio — 2 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 full-time students. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. Info: 541-580-6746.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Indoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class. Drop-ins only. 541-492-6730.
Outdoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fir Grove Park, 1614-1654 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6730.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9:15 a.m., New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2458.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Lions Club — Noon, Dakota Pizza, 105 Fairway Drive, Sutherlin. sharonell456@gmail.com.
Taco Tuesday — Noon to 8 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 410 growler fills. 541-671-2552.
Cancer Support Group — 1 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Veteran’s Swimming — 2 to 2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ex: 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30 to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
WOW Toastmasters Club — 5:30 p.m., Room 311, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-5341.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
TOPS OR 1121 Myrtle Creek — 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30 to 7:30 meeting, Church of the Nazarene, Rice St. Myrtle Creek, 541-863-8177.
