TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Music in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by Neil Johnson Band, pasta bar for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers Meeting — 5:30 p.m. social time, meeting at 6:30, Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-672-6302.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Jan Kirkpatrick Author Visit — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Kirkpatrick will talk about her newest book. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 541-492-7050
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
North Forty Musician’s Invitational — 7:30 p.m., 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Virgil Robinson, Thomas Whiteside, Corey Culberhouse, Michael Mendenhall will perform, as well as two additional special guests. No cover, minors welcome until 9 p.m. 541-321-6636.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Umpqua Kennel Club Dog Show — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Douglas County Faigrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission, $5 for parking. Show includes pet supply vendors. Please leave pets at home.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
The Blue Moods — 7 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-321-6636.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Umpqua Vaux’s Swifts Watch — 7 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-492-6899.
SATURDAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Kennel Club Dog Show — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Douglas County Faigrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission, $5 for parking. Show includes pet supply vendors. Please leave pets at home.
11th Annual North Umpqua Fly Fishing-Tying Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Free admission. Collecting non-perishable food for donation.
Swag and Loot Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-957-1452.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
2nd Annual Multicultural Fair — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Live entertainment, vendors, food and drink and more.
Old Soul Music Festival — 3 to 8 p.m., behind Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg. Multiple live performers. Food and drink available for purchase.
Midnight Darlins — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $7 cover. Food and drink available for purchase. Information and reservations: 541-537-1031.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
The Dutrons — 7:30 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No cover, minors welcome until 9 p.m. 541-321-6636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.