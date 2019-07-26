TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Flashbak. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Presentation of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 8 to 11 a.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
97th North Douglas County Fair — 10 a.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave.
Flutestock — 10 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Performances, open-mic, flute vendors, craft vendors, workshops, silent auction, raffle and food. Free. Camping and dry RV parking on site. www.facebook.com/events/220111785609876
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 6 to 8 p.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Rovers and Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 9 musicians, no cover. Full dinner menu available. 541-459-3796.
Shred-A-Thon Open Invitation Guitar Battle — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F, Roseburg. Free to competitors, $5 single admission and $15 family pass. 541-784-7871.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents a card/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Presentation of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. www.riverbendlive.org
Umpqua Valley Bluegrass Band at North Douglas County Fair — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A St. Hard-driving and toe-tappin’ traditional music with banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bass and 3-part harmonies.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 8 to 11 a.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Flutestock — 10 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Performances, open-mic, flute vendors, craft vendors, workshops, silent auction, raffle and food. Free. Camping and dry RV parking on site. www.facebook.com/events/220111785609876
Coleen and Co. Review — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover charge. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031.
Homemade Jam Duo — 2 p.m., Cooper Ridge Vineyard, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-671-2373.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 6 to 8 p.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
