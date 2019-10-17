TODAYChair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Fall Gardening Workshop and Community Garden Tour — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Take a tour of the newest community gardens in Roseburg and learn how to sign up for a plot of your own. www.bit.ly/31jokjT.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
College in the Community Lecture Series — 6:30 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Considering the Probabilities of Our Existence, Loneliness, and Demise by Dr. Mick Davis. 541-492-7050.
Tajci In Concert: “Waking Up in America” — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 full-time students. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Pizza & Pints For Pups — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 15% percent of proceeds go to enriching the life of a shelter dog at Saving Grace. Performance by Kyra Van Winkle at 8 p.m., raffle at 9 p.m. 541-671-2206.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4-7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Kellogg Grange Barn Dance — 7 p.m., 18037 State Highway 138 W., Oakland. $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Woody Lane will be the Caller while Joe Ross & Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide music. All of the dances will be taught and no partner is needed. Refreshments will be provided for a donation. 541-505-4013.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Diva Dancers perform Femme Fatale — 2 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Mini and Little Divas included. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. www.summerfry.com.
Magic Show FUNdraiser — 5-6 social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $15 at the door. Fundraiser to benefit the YMCA of Douglas County. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Tenmile Community Center Family Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Games, food, drink, raffles and giveaways. Tickets 2 for $1, food $5. 541-679-6500.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Diva Dancers perform Femme Fatale — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Wear your Halloween costumes, join the costume contest. Dance party to follow. www.summerfry.com.
Roseburg Folklore Society Fall Concert — 7-9 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Church, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. $5-$10. An evening of music featuring local groups, Trillium and JEM. Trillium features folk and originals and JEM will rock the house with jazz and swing. 541-430-2574.
