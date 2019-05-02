TODAY
8th Annual Art of Prevention Art Show — 5 to 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Artwork will be showcased from Douglas County youth in grades 4th-12th.
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Evergreen Talks — 5:30 p.m., Mercy Medical Center, Conference Rooms AB, 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roesburg. Join Evergreen Family Medicine to learn about vaccines.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Pub Quiz Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brother’s Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Donations go to the Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Church Garage/Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roseburg First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane St., Roseburg. 541-672-4566.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue, across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Tools-to-Treasure/Fine and Fancy Boutique Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. 541-679-7883 or 541-673-4048.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Buckeroo Square Dance Club Spring Craft Bazaar — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Sutherlin FFA Plant Sale — 2 to 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School Greenhouses, 500 E. 4th Ave.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Hat Trick — 8 to 11 p.m., Oakland Tavern, 104 Locust St., Oakland. Special guest Dan Fouts. Smokey G’s BBQ will be on site. 541-802-1018.
SATURDAY
Riversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
12th Annual Log Trucker’s Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Coffee, juice and donuts.
Church Garage/Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roseburg First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane St., Roseburg. 541-672-4566.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Sutherlin FFA Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin High School Greenhouses, 500 E. 4th Ave.
49th Annual Rock and Gem Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free. Rock and gem dealers, door prizes, kids activities, raffle prizes and more. 541-672-3486 or 541-430-4730.
Buckeroo Square Dance Club Spring Craft Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
OSU Extension Master Gardeners’ annual Plant & Garden Expo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Thousands of varieties of plants for sale. Admission is $2, children 12 and under free.
Tools-to-Treasure/Fine and Fancy Boutique Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Fill a bag with clothes for $1. 541-679-7883 or 541-673-4048.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Free Comic Book Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heroes Have, 635 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Free comic books printed specifically for the event. No purchase necessary. 541-673-5004.
Lookingglass Clean-up and Parade — BBQ at 11 a.m., parade at noon. Several events to follow. 541-679-5651.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.