TODAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30 to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
WOW Toastmasters Club — 5:30 p.m., Room 311, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-5341.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Easy Bike Ride — 6 p.m., meet at locomotive at Stewart Part. 1-3 mile slow-paced ride. Must have helmet and sign a waiver.
TOPS OR 1121 Myrtle Creek — 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30 to 7:30 meeting, Church of the Nazarene, Rice St. Myrtle Creek, 541-863-8177.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Evening Storytime — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Capernaum Young Life — 7 p.m., 1871 NE Stpehens St., Roseburg. Learn about a new program for Douglas County special needs kids. 541-580-7493, 541-637-7961 or roseburgcapernaum@yahoo.com.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tri-City Soco AFG — 7 to 8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri-City. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Christian Brotherhood Fellowship — 9 to 11 a.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 541-580-6149.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Elkton TOPS — 10 a.m. weigh in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd and B streets, Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Family History Classes — 10 a.m. to noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Free classes on varying family history topics. 541-672-1237.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — Noon, informal meeting, 2700 Olalla Road, Winston. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 to 2 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Chess Club — 1 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Beginner, intermediate and advanced level players are all welcome. 541-430-5691.
Veterans for Peach Chapter 181 — 1 p.m., Cascadian Coffee Co., 732 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Auditorium. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 1-800-272-3900.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
STRONG by Zumba — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 Body weight exercise set to music. 541-580-6746.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Hecktic Week — 6 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Performance and open mic. Food and beverages for purchase. Reservations and sign ups for open mic are requested. 541-672-0912.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Easy Doers AFG — 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYS
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8 to 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40 to 10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Meeting 10 to 11 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 Thompson St., Winston. 541-673-5510.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Outdoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fir Grove Park, 1614-1654 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6730.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Low Vision Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-784-5554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.