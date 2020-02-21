TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Death Cafe — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Free to public. 209-404-6836.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with ID and $3 for children 12 and under.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with ID.
SATURDAY
Winston Public Works Dept. Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 247 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. Items for sale are surplus miscellaneous tools and equipment. All sale final. Cash only.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
American Heart Association First-Aid/CPR/AED Certification Class — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Balanced Fitness, 303 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. $25. RSVP required. 541-459-3395.
Canned Film Festival — 10 a.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive. Free admission to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ with five cans of nonperishable food per person and one extra can of food for a free small popcorn.
Reading Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building. Signature event for Celebration of Literacy ‘Reading Around the World.’ 541-672-2285.
Maker Space — 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Button maker, a sewing machine and a 3D printer available for use. 541-492-7050.
Musical Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Suitable for ages 0-8. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to actively participate with their children for a fun and engaging storytime of read-along musical activities. 541-492-7050.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Coronavirus Seminar — 4 p.m., The Winston Seventh-day Adventist church, 1730 Winston Section Road. Learn how to build immune system naturally to resist viral infection and more.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
HotQua String Band — 6 p.m., Two-Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. Gypsy swing, Latin hoedowns, bluegrass and a variety of original tunes. 541-236-2055.
Dan Harmon & Cascade Country Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with ID.and $3 for children 12 and under.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with ID.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Robert Meade “Northwest Americana Ambiance” Performance — 3-5 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 charge at the door. Beatle Covers, upbeat rhythm ‘n’ blues originals and Americana ambiance. www.oranmormead.com/events.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 3 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with ID.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
