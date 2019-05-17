TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
6th Annual Focus on Hope 5k and 1m Run/Walk — 7:30 a.m. day-of registration, 9 a.m. race, Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg. www.cccroseburg.org
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
26th Annual Oakland City Wide Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find maps at Bart’s Market, 204 SE First St., Oakland, and Stearns Hardware, 204 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Dementia Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Topic is “Looking at the Different Choices of Care and what to do Now.” 541-378-8115.
Ready Together — 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. A community celebration and preparedness fair. Includes ice cream social, safety and awareness activities, tips to grow and store food, first aid demonstrations and more. www.facebook.com/events/771405976593505/
Midnight Darlins — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, show and dance 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road. $7 cover charge.Melissa Ruth and Johnny Leal perform organic doo wop twang, blues, folk and more. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservation and information: 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Ecstatic Dance — 10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. $5-$10 donation. 541-670-0538.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
The Girlz and Mr. Jones — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, performance at 3 to 5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Contemporary favorites from the ‘60s combined with originals. Keyboards, guitar, banjo, dulcimer, Celtic harp and percussion make up the instrumentation of The Girlz and Mr. Jones. $10 cover charge. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservation and information: 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
