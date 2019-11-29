TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYCanned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Christmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Riversdale Grange Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange Hall, 4856 NW Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. One of a kind and handmade items. Admission is free. 541-673-8489.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Mark Malefyt — 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Kenna Clay Jordan Book Signing — 2 p.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Signing and reading from “A Lighter Side of Too-Damn-Scared.” 541-957-1751.
Elkton Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Elkton City Park, 640 River Drive. Santa comes in on a firetruck, cider and brownies, caroling, pictures with Santa.
Roseburg Tree Lighting — 5-6:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Performance by local kids groups, special appearance from Santa.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
