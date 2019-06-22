TODAY
Umpqua Valley Amateur Radio Club Field Day — 8 a.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. www.uvarc.net
Butterfly Run — 8:15 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. 541-584-2692.
Blooms and Butterflies Garden Celebration — 9 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Craft and vendor booths, book sale, live music, art exhibit in the library and tours of Fort Umpqua replica. Vendor booths open until 4 p.m. 541-584-2692.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Downtown Cleanup — 9:30 a.m., meet at the Downtown Market & Deli, 741 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Focusing on south Jackson street with an emphasis on Eagles Park and the Downtown Market. www.facebook.com/events/591631631244124
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Medicare 101: Getting Started — 10:30 a.m., Winston Fire Station, 250 SE Main St. Seating is limited. Info on guaranteed enrollment benefits, deadlines and penalties. 541-671-5341.
2nd Annual World BBQ Championship — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A benefit for Douglas County Search and Rescue. 541-449-9934.
Summer Food Program Kick Off — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Dunk tank, face-painting, prizes and free lunch provided. 541-440-9622.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Strawberry Shortcake/Ice Cream Social — 1 to 4 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Free. Kids games and 50/50 drawing. 541-430-6570.
Janis in the Vines — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $20, includes music and wine glass. Several vendors participating. Food from Wrappin’ & Rollin’ and Smokey G’s BBQ available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Oakland Summer Fling — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. shopping event, Speakeasy Dance 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Oakland. Locust Street closed for vendors and participants use. Treasure Map is $10, find the treasures, get stamped, enter for drawings at 8 p.m. before dance. Dance $5 without Treasure Map. 50s theme. Costume Contest for all ages.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dan Harman’s Cascade Country Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Ecstatic Dance — 10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. $5-$10 donation. 541-670-0538.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30 to 4 p.m., Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Emotional, social and educational support for care providers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Pre-registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Women’s ‘Just for Fun’ Summer Golf — 5:15 p.m., Stewart Park Golf Course, 1005 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Players need their own set of clubs, basic knowledge of the game and do not need an established handicap. 541-492-6899.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
