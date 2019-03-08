TODAY
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Body Grooving Exercise Class — 6 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. $2 per class. 541-679-6500.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic Night — 6 to 9 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m. No cover charge. Light snacks, wine and beer for purchase. 541-459-5120.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Bighorn Jazz Band and Umpqua Singers — 7 p.m., Whipple Fine Arts Center at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 per person, students free. 541-440-4691.
Neil Johnson — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Salsa Dancing — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SATURDAY
Douglas County Master Gardener’s Trash to Treasure Indoor Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, tools and more. 541-672-4461.
Roseburg Benefit Car Show — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Cars, music, raffles, food and more.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Hammer N’ Ales Brewfest — 4 to 11 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Features over 50 taps of local and regional craft brews and ciders, including special new releases. Entertainment includes local bands. Brew fest participants much by 21 or older. Tickets $20 at the door. 541-672-6182.
Light Up The Night Father Daughter Dance — 5 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. Tickets are $20 per dad and all his daughters. Wear neon or glow in the dark. Light refreshment will be provided. Photo packages and trinkets will be available for purchase.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Distinguished Young Women of Great Douglas County — 6 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 per ticket, ages 3 and under free. Tickets Available at While Away Books, Makena Beach and at the door.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Roseburg Benefit Car Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Cars, music, raffles, food and more.
Twisted Pick — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 cover. Unique “twist” on Pop-Rock of the 60s, old country and classic bluegrass. Reservation and information. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
