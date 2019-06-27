TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Pub Quiz Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brother’s Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come earlier to sign up and order food and drinks. Donations go to the Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Info: 541-863-5000.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Dementia Caregiver Training — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 613 Colwell Hill Lane, Roseburg. Free. Registration required. 541-580-1749.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Toys, Textiles and Dolls Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pioneer-Indian Museum, 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 12 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Storytellers Series Patrick and James Reedy w/ Wayne Ellsworth — 6:30 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N. Suite F, Roseburg. A mix of original and cover music. Single ticket $5; Family Pass (up to 7 people) $15; tickets are $3 extra on performance night. 541-784-7871.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “Bumblebee.”
SATURDAY
Skin Cancer Screening Clinic — 8 a.m. to noon, Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Suite 100, Roseburg. Open to anyone wanting to get screened. Appointment required. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Community Center, 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. 541-680-3137.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Student Homeschool Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1313 Cedar St., Roseburg. Handmade baked goods, crafts, house items, decor jewelry, more all created by area homeschool students.
Dental Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about dental health, play in a fake dentist office and learn how things work. Craft sand coloring sheets provided. 541-492-7050.
Medicare 101: Getting Started — 10:30 a.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Seating is limited. Info on guaranteed enrollment benefits, deadlines and penalties. 541-671-5341.
