TODAYBook and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2070.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Douglas County Master Gardener Annual Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Pies, cookies, fudge, breads and rolls for sale. 541-672-4461.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
United Methodist Women’s Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Items include handmade crafts and gifts and a few antiques. Sale also includes home baked foods. A silent auction will be held at 1 p.m. 541-672-1629.
Guatemalan Artisan Gift Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 242 Rocky Point Lane, Roseburg. Final Artisan Gift Show featuring Guatamalan textiles, bead jewelry, wood carvings and accessories. 541-672-7458.
14th Annual Oakland Sip & Stroll — Noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Oakland. $15 for passport, includes a tasting glass, passport entered into drawing at the end of the night. Each participating business will have a winery or brewery and local foods to sample. www.bit.ly/2p9puBs
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., MarshAnne Landing Winery, 175 Hogan Road, Oakland. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. 541-459-7998.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Winter Recital — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3-6. 541-672-8811.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Fall Coffeehouse Celebration — 7 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Coffee, tea, food, live entertainment and more.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Winter Recital Evening Show — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists from age 6 through adult. 541-672-8811.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. Info: 503-319-7638.
Guatemalan Artisan Gift Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 242 Rocky Point Lane, Roseburg. Final Artisan Gift Show featuring Guatamalan textiles, bead jewelry, wood carvings and accessories. 541-672-7458.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., MarshAnne Landing Winery, 175 Hogan Road, Oakland. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. 541-459-7998.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Winds of Umpqua Flute Circle — 2 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Open flute jam and skill session with Winds of Umpqua. Skill session 2-3 p.m., flute jam 3-5 p.m. 505-310-1525.
The Nutcracker Ballet — 3 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Performed by the Eugene Ballet Company and local youth dancers. Tickets $17 at the door. 541-673-5792.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car.
See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
UACT “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 2 women, 4 men and 10+ mixed ensemble; ages: 10 and up. 541-673-2125.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30-4 p.m., Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Emotional, social and educational support for care providers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Pre-registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
