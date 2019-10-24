TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Halloween Trivia with Erik Schnautz — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Family Friendly. 505-310-1525.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4-7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. 541-679-6642.
Zoobilee — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet Animal Ambassadors, trick or treat, catch a special evening tour of the Asia section, snacks, games and more. $5-$13. www.bit.ly/2VzePvO
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30-6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, newcomers always welcome. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY5th Annual Trick R Treat — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmers Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Scavenger hunt, free face painting, free mini pumpkin painting, scarecrow photo booth, costume contest and more. www.bit.ly/2MQ3lQR
Christmas in October Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wilbur United Methodist Church, 757 North Bank Road, Wilbur. Elves’ workshop crafts and North Pole bakery available all day. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch. 541-315-2357.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Howloween Carnival for Dogs & People — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sutherlin Dog Park, Sixth Street and Maple Ave. $5. Halloween carnival for dogs, pumpkin pie eating contest, costume contest, prizes and games. www.bit.ly/2OCOtaL
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Supernatural Saturday — 1-5 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Free. an afternoon of Halloween-themed activities for kids and families of all ages. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+) and military and $2 for children 5-17. 541-957-7007.
Catmiss Caroles and Dessert Auction — 2-4 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St. Welcome the holiday season with a tribute to felines. Gathering to sing catmas carols and bid on sweets and other deserts. Percentage of profits donated to Saving Grace.
Sutherlin’s Lions Halloween Carnival — 2-4 p.m., Sutherlin Lions, 175 E First Ave. Email sutherlinlions@gmail.com for more info.
Halloween Downtown — 4-6 p.m., downtown Sutherlin. Local businesses will be handing out candy. Trunk or Treat taking place at the Umpqua Bank parking lot, 100 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.bit.ly/329dpL9
Halloween Party — 4-6 p.m., Kith & Kin Fermentation, 1837 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Music by Erik Schnautz and friends. Family Friendly. 541-787-6277.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Spooktacular Halloween Carnival — 6-8:30 p.m., North Douglas County Fire & EMS, 531 S. Cedar St., Drain. Games, candy, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, spooky walks, Halloween short films for the kids and more.
Mario Carboni — 7-11 p.m, Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Open to the public. Halloween dance, prizes for best costumes. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
