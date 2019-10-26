TODAY5th Annual Trick R Treat — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmers Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Scavenger hunt, free face painting, free mini pumpkin painting, scarecrow photo booth, costume contest and more. www.bit.ly/2MQ3lQR
Christmas in October Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wilbur United Methodist Church, 757 North Bank Road, Wilbur. Elves’ workshop crafts and North Pole bakery available all day. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch. 541-315-2357.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Halloween Comicfest 2019 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heroes Haven, 635 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Get a free comic book in celebration of comics and the season. One comic per person while supplies last. Limited to the comics purchased specific for this event. 541-673-5004.
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Altrusa Halloween Event — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Howloween Carnival for Dogs & People — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sutherlin Dog Park, Sixth Street and Maple Ave. $5. Halloween carnival for dogs, pumpkin pie eating contest, costume contest, prizes and games. www.bit.ly/2OCOtaL
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Supernatural Saturday — 1-5 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Free. an afternoon of Halloween-themed activities for kids and families of all ages. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+) and military and $2 for children 5-17. 541-957-7007.
Catmiss Caroles and Dessert Auction — 2-4 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St. Welcome the holiday season with a tribute to felines. Gathering to sing catmas carols and bid on sweets and other deserts. Percentage of profits donated to Saving Grace.
Sutherlin’s Lions Halloween Carnival — 2-4 p.m., Sutherlin Lions, 175 E First Ave. Email sutherlinlions@gmail.com for more info.
Halloween Downtown — 4-6 p.m., downtown Sutherlin. Local businesses will be handing out candy. Trunk or Treat taking place at the Umpqua Bank parking lot, 100 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.bit.ly/329dpL9
Halloween Party — 4-6 p.m., Kith & Kin Fermentation, 1837 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Music by Erik Schnautz and friends. Family Friendly. 541-787-6277.
Zoobilee — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet Animal Ambassadors, trick or treat, catch a special evening tour of the Asia section, snacks, games and more. $5-$13. www.bit.ly/2VzePvO
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Spooktacular Halloween Carnival — 6-8:30 p.m., North Douglas County Fire & EMS, 531 S. Cedar St., Drain. Games, candy, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, spooky walks, Halloween short films for the kids and more.
Mario Carboni — 7-11 p.m, Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Open to the public. Halloween dance, prizes for best costumes. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Contra Dance with Live Music by Roseburg Foot Stompers — 2-3 p.m. social time, 3-5 p.m. dance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover, kids 12 and under $5. Woody Lane as caller, Joe Ross and Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide live Celtic and Old-Time string band music. 928-600-8138 or 505-310-1525.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30-4 p.m., Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Emotional, social and educational support for care providers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Pre-registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.