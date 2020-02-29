TODAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Free Family History Seminar — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Advanced registration recommended. www.comgen.weebly.com
2020 Home & Garden Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Over 150 expert home and garden vendors, live entertainment and more. www.bit.ly/36Ir11a.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Extravadance Matinee Recital — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3-6. 541-672-8811.
Drug Court Alumni Chili Cook Off — 5 p.m., Adapt, 621 W. Madrone St., Roseburg. $5 at the door, $10 to enter pot of chili. Winner gets 50/50 cash price of chili entry.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-643-5791.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Includes special guest Michael Fowler. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Extravadance Evening Recital — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, ballet, cheer-tumbling, performance teams and soloists from age 6 through adult. 541-672-8811.
Leap Year Dance with Dusty Herd Band — 7-11 p.m., VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. Non-members welcome. 541-679-4090.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with I.D.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Overcoming Addictions — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. “The Battle Clarified.” Free admission and parking.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. Complimentary Dinner 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Large Group 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m. 541-673-6201.
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6-7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Overcoming Addictions — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. “The Attack that Wins.” Free admission and parking.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Painting Group — 8:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9:15 a.m., New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2458.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
