TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Country Attitude — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
WISE: Wellness Initiative for Senior Education — 10 a.m., Glendale Special People’s Depot, 181 Glendale Town Road. Celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. 541-440-3532.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Musical FunFest with Joe Ross — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Learn about the origins of our American Folk Music in this very fun, highly interactive program. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Support Your Library Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, antique and collectibles 50 cents each. 541-492-7050.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
All Ages Rock Concert: Con and 2 Nauts with Norman Good — 7 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F. All ages $5 or $15 family pass. 541-784-7871.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 501 NE Broadway, Myrtle Creek. Walk around the garden, view art and meet the artists. 541-863-6306.
Camas Valley Fun Days — 10 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Obstacle course, kids ATV/bike track, adult ATV drag races and more. Race fees vary. Spectators $10 per person, $5 for seniors/disabled/veterans/first responders, 12 and under free.
Ride For 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness Motorcycle Run & 5K — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Run and walk at Stewart Park in Roseburg. Motorcycle run starts at noon. Cost is $15 per rider. www.facebook.com/ridefor22oregon.
Support Your Library Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, antique and collectibles 50 cents each. 541-492-7050.
God’s Country by Charlie Walker — 11 a.m., Calvary Chapel of Glide, 215 W. Estella St., Glide. Christian country music, BBQ, fun and games. Free admission. 541-620-0976.
