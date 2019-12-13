TODAYChristmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. All you can eat lunch available noon to 1 p.m. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the world’s largest nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Annual Yule Party, Winterdance Celtic Christmas Celebration and Christmas Dinner — 6-9 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Includes guest vocalist Amelia Hogan and the Murray Irish Dancers. Tickets for performance $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Dinner $20 a person. Reservations and info 505-310-1525.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Journey Through Christmas — 6-8 p.m., Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Rosburg. 15 minute drive-thru of the Christmas story with live actors and animals. www.churchontherise.church.
Kenny Holmes & the Blues Daddys — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., VFW Vets Bar, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance, full bar and food. Membership not required. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Toys for Tots — 6 p.m., Callahan Village Assisted Living, 1801 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Join the Local Firefighters Union 1110 for a festive evening to benefit Toys for Tots of Douglas County. $10 admission includes dinner and entertainment. RSVP by Dec. 6. 541-673-4500.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6-9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour — 8 p.m., Country Club Tavern, 172 South Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Tickets $5. www.jokersandjester.com.
SATURDAYBreakfast with Santa — 7:30-10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Event will include a small surprise for each child. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, hot chocolate and coffee. Breakfast is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. 541-673-0369.
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Canned Food Drive and Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. See Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 541-680-1341.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
DIY101 — 10-11 a.m., Heartwood Resources, 3495 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Learn about weatherproofing and dryer/furnace repair. $5 at the door. Register by calling Patrick at 651-273-3735. www.nwumpqua.org/diy-101.
Holiday Craft Making Class — 10-11:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.