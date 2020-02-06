TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. Free childcare provided. 541-492-3528.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers Meeting — 5:30 p.m. social time, meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road. Meeting includes a presentation on fishing Crane Prairie Reservoir, fishing reports and raffles. Visitors always welcome. 541-672-6302.
VFW Auxiliary Potluck and General Meeting — 5:30 p.m. potluck, 6 p.m. meeting, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. Information: 541-672-9716.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
RHS Band Bingo Night & Dessert Dash — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Student Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $5 bingo cards. Includes a raffle and variety of prizes. Win desserts based on highest bid. 541-954-4589.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@avaiva.health
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Celebration of Literacy — 2 p.m., Sutherlin Community Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Opening event, focusing on Thailand. 541-672-2998.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Design and build anything you can thing of. 541-492-7050.
Wine and Pizza Friday — 4-6 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. www.bit.ly/37VHDnj.
Celebration of Literacy — 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Library, 231 NE Division St. Opening event, focusing on Scotland. 541-672-2998.
Honey of a Hafle X — 5-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road. Join local belly dance community for an evening of performances and socializing. 505-310-1525, www.bit.ly/2sbpliA.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Douglas County Father Daughter Dance 2020 — 6-10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 24 months and younger free. www.dcfatherdaughterdance.org
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYGun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Douglas Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for a two day pass; children under 12 are free with paid adult admission. www.rrgclub.org.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Celebration of Literacy — 10 a.m., Oakland Community Library, 637 Locust St. Opening event, focusing on Australia. 541-672-2998.
Umpqua Valley Humane Society Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., UVHS Thrift Shoppe, 930 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-5240.
Wildlife Safari Book Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Rd., Winston. Bring a new or gently used children’s book for free admission for a child to drive-thru.
Family Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Celebration of Literacy — 11 a.m., Riddle Library, 637 First Ave. Opening event, focusing on Ghana. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 11:30 a.m., Yoncalla Library, 194 Birch St. Opening event, focusing on Ethiopia. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 1 p.m., North Douglas Library, 205 W. A Ave. Opening event, focusing on India.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Bunco For Books — 1:30-4:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Party to raise funds for the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library. Includes raffle prizes, a variety of snacks and other fun. www.bit.ly/2GCjmXW.
