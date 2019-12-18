TODAYGet Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewery, 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYGlide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10:30 a.m. by appointment, limited availability; 10:30-11:30 a.m. sensory friendly, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Banker’s Hours — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Interactive open-house and ask a banker your questions about personal finance, budgeting, credit, loans and more. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lookingglass Grange Farm Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Under new management. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
Chair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All instruments and levels welcome. 541-672-0912.
College in the Community Lecture Series — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. UO Veterans Oral Project by Dr. Alex Dracobly, Senior Instructor II, Department of History at the University of Oregon.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
