TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Aviva Health Myrtle Creek Dental Clinic Open House — 5:30-7 p.m., 244 Division St., Myrtle Creek. Short program with ribbon cutting, tour the facility and meet staff.
Maple Corner Montessori — 5:30 p.m., 1140 Umpqua College Road, Ford Family Center at Umpqua Community College. Information night open to parents interested in the K-5 program. info@maplecornermontessori.com
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
VFW Auxiliary Potluck and General Meeting — 6 p.m. potluck, 6 p.m. meeting, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-672-9716.
Author Sue DeMarinis — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@aviva.health.
Douglas County Master Gardener’s Trash to Treasure Donations — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Accepting all clean, functioning donations except clothing, shoes, food items, or old-style computer monitors/TVs. 541-672-4461.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Spring Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used history books 50¢. 541-492-7050.
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-673-5559 or office@fpcrose.org.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Freeplay — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Open Mic Night — 6-7 p.m. sign-ups and social hour, first performance at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. Family friendly and kids are encouraged to take the stage. 541-496-0088.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Vets Club Bar and Grill, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old Country and good time rock n’ roll. 541-679-4090.
SATURDAYRiversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. All welcome. 541-671-2634.
Douglas County Master Gardener’s Trash to Treasure Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Furniture, books, appliances, bedding, kitchenware, gardening equipment, tools and more. 541-672-4461.
Model Railroad Open House — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Preschool Fair — 9 a.m. to noon, Wellspring Bible Fellowship gym, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg. www.bit.ly/32GNR99.
Open Hatchery — 9 a.m. to noon, Eastwood Elementary School, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Community members are welcome to drop in to learn about the fish and see what is happening at Eastwood.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Basic Wildlife Rehab Class — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ODFW, 4192 N. Umpqua Highway, Roseburg. Hands on class for 18+. Will cover basics of safe handling and capture of wild animals, raising wild babies, first aid/basic medical care, proper housing, keeping them wild, laws and regulations, disease prevention and how to become licensed. Registration is required; email beckybass@rosenet.net.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Recycling Education Workshop — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Free. Learn about proper way to break plastics down. Bring cleaned plastics (1, 2, 4 & 5). 541-529-9193.
