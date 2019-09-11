TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
STRONG by Zumba — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 Body weight exercise set to music. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult. 541-733-5175.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Teresa Wicks — 7 p.m., Roseburg Public Library’s Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Wicks is the Portland Audobon’s Eastern Oregon Field Coordinator and will share her perspective about consevation and community in the Harney Basin.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYGlide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8 to 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40 to 10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10 to 11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. 541-440-9622.
Outdoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fir Grove Park, 1614-1654 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Interfaith Conversations with the Dying and the Bereaved — 11:30 a.m., Mercy Hospital Conference Room A, 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free. RSVP at 541-464-5462.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Veteran’s Swimming — 2 to 2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lookingglass Grange Farm Market — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Under new management. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
Chair yoga — 4 to 5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Music in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by The Other Band, BBQ chicken for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Jody Seay Author Visit — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Seay will talk about her newest book. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYConference for Extraordinary Living — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Features educational workshops and activities that focus on and celebrate life after the age of 50. www.facebook.com/pg/conferenceonextraordinaryliving
