TODAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. See Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 541-680-1341.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Drain Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., Line up at Applegate at 8 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. Parade weaves from Applegate through South Cedar to A Street. www.bit.ly/2pfl8ZI.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Glendale Tree Lighting — 5:30 p.m., Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale. Parade to bring Santa to town at 6 p.m. Includes live entertainment, cookies and cocoa.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Roseburg Seventh-day Adventist Choir Concert — 6 p.m., 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Repeat performance from the group’s concert at Carnegie Hall. 541-672-1542.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
HotQua String Band Winter Solstice Celebration — 7-10 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Music includes gypsy swing, latin hoedowns, bluegrass and a variety of original tunes. 541-321-6636.
Longest Night Service — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A space to honor feelings of grief, depression and sadness during the holidays. 541-672-1629.
Snow Ball — 7-10 p.m., 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Don your masquerade mask and dance the night away. Live music, treats for sale, family friendly. $5 per person. www.bit.ly/2Kk3oUf.
Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade — 7-10 p.m. Parade will head South on Taylor Road to Comstock, North to Central and East to the Central Park in Sutherlin. A fun holiday parade with floats, classic cars and log trucks decorated with thousands of lights.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Visit Santa’s Reindeer — 2-6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch, 782 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. See live reindeer, enjoy reindeer snacks and hot cocoa and write a letter to Santa. www.bit.ly/34Gs6Gg. 541-957-0741.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYGet Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
