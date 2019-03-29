TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen, bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance. $5 cover, no membership required. Full bar and food for purchase. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-643-4193.
Neil Johnson — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
4-H Fundraiser: Guided Painting with Miss Douglas County — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Douglas County Oregon State University Extension Service, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Miss Douglas County will lead two guided painting activities. All ages are invited to paint with a $15 donation to 4-H. Each session will paint a different 4-H inspired picture of cute animals. Sweet treats and refreshments will be provided. Registration Link: signup.com/go/rMwdtOU
44th annual Spring Fair — 10 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $3 adults, $2.50 for over 65 and children over 6. Free for children under 6 and musicians with instruments. Vendors, live entertainment, food for purchase.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Dusty Herd Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Neil Harmon and Cascade Country — 7 to 10 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
44th annual Spring Fair — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $3 adults, $2.50 for over 65 and children over 6. Free for children under 6 and musicians with instruments. Vendors, live entertainment, food for purchase.
Flashbak — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Classic 50s and 60s rock and roll. Food and drink available for purchase. Information: 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Capernaum Young Life — 6 p.m., 1871 NE Stpehens St., Roseburg. Learn about a new program for Douglas County special needs kids. 541-580-7493, 541-637-7961 or roseburgcapernaum@yahoo.com
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 to 7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.