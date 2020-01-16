TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance, and a drink. No partner is required. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All instruments and levels welcome. 541-672-0912.
College in the Community Lecture Series — 6:30-8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Dr. Mark Breckenridge presents “Jazz as Propaganda: An Exploration of the Power of Music as a Weapon in the Cold War.” 541-492-7050.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Maker Space Open Hours — 1-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Button maker, a sewing machine and a 3D printer available for use. 541-492-7050.
Fun Friday — 2-4 p.m., C Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Legos, magnetic blocks, an electric circuit set and activities demonstrating the power of wind. 541-459-9161.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Teen Activity — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Playing Magic: The Gathering. 541-492-7050.
Faces of the Umpqua Valley Project Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-2532.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Baby 101 — 6-8 p.m., CHI Mercy Health Conference Room A/B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway Roseburg. Learn some baby basics and helpful tips to help keep life with baby running smoothly. A nurse will be available to answer questions during the workshop. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. All welcome. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
All Ages Craft — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Organ Concert by Carolyn Cassil — 1:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 120 S. Umatilla St., Sutherlin. Free concert. 541-673-1714.
Winter Concert — 2 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Featuring original crystal singing bowls and guitar musicians Brenda Anderson and Sean Shea. 541-957-1452.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Cosmic Ramblers — 7-9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Show includes original music inspired by bluegrass. 541-321-6636.
Dusty Herd Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. Cover guests $6, members $5. Kitchen and bar open. 541-459-9154.
Twisted Pick — 7-10 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 60s pop, rock, country and bluegrass. 541-672-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
