TODAY
Sutherlin FFA Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin High School Greenhouses, 500 E. 4th Ave.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2019 — 9 a.m. to noon, Parkview Skating Center, 1151-A NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Games, bounce house, prizes, healthy snacks, SMART Reading book giveaway, informational booths and much more. 541-440-9622.
Rust, Dust & Brews Vintage Market — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 25+ vendors, wood fired pizza, craft brewed beer and live music. $3 admission, kids under 12 free. 541-671-2552.
Umpqua Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 a day, $15 for the weekend. Judged and exhibited quilts, quilt related items, raffle quilt, vendors, classes and workshops, more. uvquilters.com or 541-391-3567.
15th Annual Celebrate Children Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Village, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Games, special animal presentations, door prizes, train rides and more. 541-679-6761.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars — Noon, Grandma’s Snack Shack, 8274-8298 Old Highway 99 N., Roseburg.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. Information: 541-733-5381.
Dementia Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Topic is “normal aging/not normal aging.” 541-378-8115.
Mother Son Adventure Game Night — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. fun night of games including inflatable games like soccer darts, connect four, etc, 70-foot obstacle course and more. Food and drinks provided. Tickets are $20 for mom and two sons (additional sons $5 each). 541-315-2035.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bunko Party Community Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. $5 per person. Raffle prizes and refreshments. 541-459-8000.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
South Umpqua Dance Center Recital — 7 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 for adult, $8 for children under 16. “Toys, Dolls and Stuff in the Attic” ballet and variety of dance styles of all ages.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Umpqua Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 a day, $15 for the weekend. Judged and exhibited quilts, quilt related items, raffle quilt, vendors, classes and workshops, more. uvquilters.com or 541-391-3567.
Garden Zone — 1 p.m., Coastal Farm and Ranch, 782 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Area children can plant a flower or tomato seedling to take home. Will end at 3 p.m. or when 200 plants are sent home. 541-673-0369.
Create and Sip — 1 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552. Register at createandsip.com
Kevin Carr Concert — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $20 tickets, children and vets $10. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Kim Angelis-Jennifer Goodenberger Benefit Concert — 7 p.m., Roseburg First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Medication Take Back — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8706.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
