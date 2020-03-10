TODAYEagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WOW Toastmasters Club — 5:30 p.m., Room 311, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-5341.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Drink & Craft — 6-8 p.m., Wonderland, 1022 SE Oak Ave., Oakland. Free. 21+. Will be making tissue paper cherry blossoms. All materials provided. www.facebook.com/wonderlandreuse.
Financial Wellness Series with Edward Jones — 6-7 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Conversations focused on investing and long-term financial planning. These programs are free and open to the public. 541-492-7050.
Full Moon Acoustic Open Mic — 6-8 p.m., Cup Of Joe, 742 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-680-7955.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Hucrest Elementary, 1810 N W Kline St., Roseburg. Parenting can be frustrating and all parents need support from time to time. For parents of children 0-8. Free childcare provided, light refreshments served. Call 541-440-4668.
TOPS OR 1121 Myrtle Creek — 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30 to 7:30 meeting, Church of the Nazarene, Rice St. Myrtle Creek, 541-863-8177.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., North 40 Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-321-6636.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Christian Brotherhood Fellowship — 9-11 a.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 541-580-6149.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parent’s participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Carvers — 9 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. All wood carvers welcome. 541-671-2634.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd and B streets, Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Family History Classes — 10 a.m. to noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Free classes on varying family history topics. 541-672-1237.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Includes stories, rhymes and songs and a craft. Free. 541-459-9161.
Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — Noon, informal meeting, 2700 Olalla Road, Winston. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30-2 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Look Good Feel Better — 1-3 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Combatting appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. 541-673-2267.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Chess Club — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Beginner, intermediate and advanced level players are all welcome. 541-440-9404.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2-3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 3-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Popsicle Stick House Making Class — 4-5:30 p.m., Wonderland, 1022 SE Oak Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages welcome. All materials provided. www.facebook.com/wonderlandreuse.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult. 541-733-5175.
We Read! Exploring Children’s Literacy Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Douglas Education Service District, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Learn ways to engage your child while you read with them. For parents and caregivers of children 0-8. Childcare not provided. Call 541-440-4668 or www.bit.ly/37Tun24 to register.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club Pot Luck and Meeting — 6:30 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Guests welcome. www.facebook.com/Umpquagem.
Modern Western Square Dance Lessons — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Auditorium, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. No partner needed. Call/text Richard at 505-553-8973 or email stufftolearn@msn.com.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.