TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Mark Malefyt — 6 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. No cover. 541-672-0912.
Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Hosted by Erik Schnautz. Family friendly, no cover. Minors are welcome and kids are encouraged to take the stage. Sign ups start at 5:30 p.m. and the first act takes the stage at 6 p.m. 505-310-1525.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Social dance and beginner East Coast Swing dance lesson. $5 cash cover. No partner necessary. roseburgswing@gmail.com or 210-569-2033.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Old Fashioned Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyonville Histroric United Methodist Church, 130 NW Pine St. Homemade baked goods, candies, cookies and lots of hand crafted items. Kathy Hammond, 541-784-7723.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
A Hollywood Fairytale — doors open at 6:30 p.m., production begins at 7 p.m., Glendale High School Drama Room, 10598 Azalea Glen Road, Glendale. Tickets $5, kids 12 and under free. Tickets available at Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under. Free ticket for middle school students with ID (must have 1 paying adult per 4 middle schoolers). Q&A to follow production for interested middle schoolers.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Old Fashioned Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyonville Histroric United Methodist Church, 130 NW Pine St. Homemade baked goods, candies, cookies and lots of hand crafted items. Kathy Hammond, 541-784-7723.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30-9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. No cover. 10 musicians. Burgers & Q catering. 541-236-2055.
A Hollywood Fairytale — doors open at 6:30 p.m., production begins at 7 p.m., Glendale High School Drama Room, 10598 Azalea Glen Road, Glendale. Tickets $5, kids 12 and under free. Tickets available at Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
