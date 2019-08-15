TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Music in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by The Other Band, brats for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Hat Trick. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Centro de Fe Church Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1390 Sunset Ave., Sutherlin.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
WISE: Wellness Initiative for Senior Education — 10 a.m., Glendale Special People’s Depot, 181 Glendale Town Road. Celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. 541-440-3532.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Historic Oakland Quilt Show — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Washington School, 637 Locust St. Vendors, antique quilt walk in downtown Oakland, featured quilter and more. 541-459-3567.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 1 p.m., various locations. Poker run, live music, golf tournament and cruise in. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W Douglas Blvd, Winston. $5 cover. Old country and good time rock. 541-679-4090.
SATURDAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., various locations. Car show, pancake breakfast, 5k fun run, obstacle courses and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Blackberry Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave.
Centro de Fe Church Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1390 Sunset Ave., Sutherlin.
Historic Oakland Quilt Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington School, 637 Locust St. Vendors, antique quilt walk in downtown Oakland, featured quilter and more. 541-459-3567.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Henry Goes Wine — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Adults $20, Kids (ages 5 to 20) $5. Wine tasting, winery and vineyard tours, food, live music, salsa contest, kids activities and more. 541-459-5120.
Roseburg Folklore Society Second Annual Picnic and Jam — 1 to 7 p.m., Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Bring your acoustic instruments, a chair and a potluck item. $4 for parking (unless you already have a DC Park Pass). 541-440-0684.
CountryFest with Dan Harmon & Cascade Country — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $10. Food available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.