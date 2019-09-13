TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., VFW Vets Bar, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance, full bar and food. Membership not required. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Umpqua Vaux’s Swifts Watch — 7 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-492-6899.
SATURDAYCamas Valley Cash Days — 8 a.m., Camas Valley Fun Days, 1086 Main Camas Road. Mud drags, mud bog, night obstacle course and more. Buy-in varies per event. Spectators over 12 are $10, with kids under 12 getting in for free. Seniors, disabled, veterans and first responders admission is $5. www.facebook.com/events/2550891698264165
Estate/Parking Lot Yard Sale — 9 a.m., Tim’s Tree House, 915 W. Central, Sutherlin. Variety of items for sale. Will close when customers stop coming. Proceeds benefit Sutherlin United Methodist Church.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Parade, kids games, pickle-ball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347. 2ND MONDAY
WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Chili Cook Off — 1 to 5 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7.50 for food and drink. Games, door prizes, raffles and silent auction included at event.
Tom McNeary & Friends with “The Max” — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, blues, Americana and country. Include special guests and “The Max” opening the show. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Freed Estat Winery’s Annual Luau — 6 to 9 p.m., 430 Hooton Road, Winston. 410 includes wine tasting, live entertainment and Hawaiian style lunch. Wine and art raffle to benefit UCAN. RSVP at freedestatewineclub@gmail.com
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Dixie, swing and dance. $3 admission. 541-671-2552.
Jim Pray & the Minors — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Sutherlin City Wide Meetings — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. learn a 9-step Neighborhood Response Plan that immediately helps us know what to do – both at home and in the neighborhood – to respond to injuries, leaking natural gas, and assisting people who may be alone and frightened. 541-459-3387.
Hat Trick — 9 to midnight, Jersey Lilly, 1430 NE Dee St., Roseburg.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
