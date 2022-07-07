TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Rocky’s Auto Repair Show-n-Shine — 4-10 p.m., 2535 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-673-7607.
Burnout Competition — 6 p.m.-dark, Backside Brewing Company, 1640 Odell Ave., Roseburg. $25 fee to participate. graffitiweekend.com. 541-671-2552.
Cruizin’ and Viewin’ — 6-10 p.m., Tendown & Splitz, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-672-3601.
Roseburg Tire Pros Graffiti Welcome — 6-10 p.m. Roseburg Tire Pros, 1735 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-236-2635.Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Drive, Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Music in the Park — 6-8:30 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Free. Performance by The Tim Hall Band. 541-860-2037.
VFW Auxiliary Potluck and General Meeting — 6 p.m. potluck, 6 p.m. meeting, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-672-9716.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Graffiti Cruise-In — 8-10 p.m., Pete’s Drive-In to Sonic Drive-In, Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour 2022 — 9 a.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. growingmiracleslavendergarden.com
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Kites & Gliders — 10 a.m.-noon, Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/library97462 or 541-459-9784.
Kids Activities at the Park — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Lithia’s Graffiti Show N Shine 2022 — 11 a.m. Lithia Ford of Roseburg, 1650 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Music, food vendors, raffle prizes, awards at 3:30 p.m. graffitiweekend.com. 541-778-3950.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Tie Dye T-shirts — 2-3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
7th Annual Rat Rod Round-Up — 5-9 p.m., 540 Stearns Lane, Oakland. Spectator parking $5. Burnout contest, pin-up fashion show, live music, food trucks, craft vendors, beer garden. 541-537-3869 or ratrodroundup@gmail.com. RatRodRoundUp.com
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-8 p.m., Brix On The Rooftop, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitar, vocals, harmonica extraordinaire. 50s-70s pop, rock, country and more. 541-440-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pete’s Cruise-in — 7-9 p.m., 1270 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg. darrellorth@petesdriveinburgs.com. graffitiweekend.com
Happy Days Sock Hop — 5:30-7:20 p.m. jive session, 7-10 p.m. dance. Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-643-0426.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYRock N’ Rollin’ Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m., Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. 541-817-3472.
39th Annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8415 or 541-643-8467.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Corvette City Show-N-Shine & More — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., SE Jackson & SE Main, Roseburg. 541-430-4009.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Drag Races — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Douglas County Speedway. 541-530-6362 or pra.dcspeedway@gmail.com.
Antique Motorcycle Show-N-Shine — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Open to all trikes and motorcycles 30 years old or older. 541-480-3140.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
40th Annual Umpqua Flatheads Roseburg Graffiti Night Cruise — 6-9:30 p.m., closed route Jackson Street & Main Street, Roseburg. Vehicles 1979 and older. 541-817-5044 or 541-297-2428.
Julie Nedeles Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Happy Days Sock Hop — 9-11 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-643-0426.
