TODAYClub de Idioma Español — 4-4:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Spanish club for fourth-eighth graders. 541-492-7050.
Color and Connect — 5-6 p.m. Held virtually. Register at bit.ly/3Gmz6wv. 541-342-2876.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous We Are Not A Glum Lot — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Bingo Night — 7 p.m., Kellogg Grange No. 811, 18037 State Highway 138W, Oakland.
Narcotics Anonymous Learning to Live Again — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5; $6 with dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 11:30 a.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-839-4727.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Judge Not — Noon, 425 Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. Arrive early for a refresher. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Children’s Drop-In Activity — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7054.
Celtic Jam Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 W. Melrose Road, Roseburg. Reservations recommended to 505-310-1525. Bring your acoustic instruments and voices, your music and dancing shoes. 541-445-9100 or 541-378-8440.
Spring Dinner — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Grange No. 521, 321 S. Camas Road, Camas Valley.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous New Way — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6; includes dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Chess Group — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Fun Friday — 1 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
English and Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckaroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $3 per person. All dances taught, newcomers welcome, no partner necessary. Wear clean, soft shoes. 541-643-4193.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Live! — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Jam — Noon-3 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to fiddlers, listeners and pickers alike. Donations kindly accepted. 541-430-2080.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Saturday Night Serenity — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church Side Building, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Raised Right Here Open House — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. program, Myrtle Creek Grange No. 442, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek.
Rick Miller Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Twisted Pick Performance — 2-3 p.m. social hour, 3-5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
