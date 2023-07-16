TODAYFlutestock — 9:30 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W., Elkton. flutestock.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Throwdown — 10 a.m., 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. sutherlinthrowdown.org
Garden Valley Farmers Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4855 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/42Hr1f8.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to listeners and pickers alike. All levels encouraged. Refreshments available; donations kindly accepted. 541-679-0553.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Narcotics Anonymous Clean & Free — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Primetime — 7 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Candlelight meeting, lights off. 541-957-1489.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous Women in Recovery — 6:30 p.m., 435 NE Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Narcotics Anonymous N.T.D.N.T. — 6:30 p.m., Deer Creek Village Community Room, 2843 NE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous As Bill Sees It — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 20, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Located at the far end of the outdoor covered basketball, inside the fence. 541-900-0699.
Narcotics Anonymous Grateful Heads — 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 181 E. Second St., Sutherlin. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wildlife Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Group — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Bring your paints/art supplies. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Weekly Reflections — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. Arrive a bit early for a refresher. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Chess Group — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Detective Day — 1-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program for ages pre-k through fifth grade. 541-492-7050.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Roseburg Public Library Drive Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Stop Smoking Support Group — 4-5 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room A, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Glendale Emergency Preparedness — 5 p.m., Glendale Elementary School, 100 Pacific Ave., Glendale. 541-440-3571. Emergency preparedness for adults over 60, receive a free starter go kit and emergency preparedness handbook.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Community Cribbage Tournaments — 5:30–8:30 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Rides — 6 p.m., Stewart Park locomotive, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Easy 2-4 mile ride; helmets and waivers are required. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7-8 p.m., 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. 541-673-7552
Narcotics Anonymous Happy Valley — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Square Pegs Autism Social Club & Support Group — 7-8:30 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St. Roseburg.An atmosphere of support and understanding for adults (ages 18+) with an Asperger/autism spectrum or similar neurodivergent profiles.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Down the Drain, 206 Cedar, Drain (Behind Dollar General). 651-673-7552.
