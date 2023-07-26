TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at noon. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous We Are Not A Glum Lot — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Learning to Live Again — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Senior Size — 10 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tractor Supply’s parking lot, 328 Dakota St., Sutherlin. facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Let’s Play Pool — 11 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 11:30 a.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-839-4727.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Judge Not — Noon, 425 Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. Arrive early for a refresher. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Douglas County Youth Orchestra Performance — 1 p.m., Winston Public Library, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-679-5501.
Rock Painting and Reading Log Awards — 1-2 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave., Riddle. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-874-2070.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
VR & Video Games — 1-2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program for sixth through 12th graders. 541-492-7050.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous New Way — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Parks Horticulturist Hailey — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library Summer Reading Program for pre-k through fifth graders. 541-492-7050.
Social Time — 11 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6; includes dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Crafternoon — 1-3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Community Helpers Day — 2-3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-832-2360.
Teen Program Movie Night — 3 p.m., Mildred Whipple Public Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2648.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
English and Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckaroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $3 per person. All dances taught, newcomers welcome, no partner necessary. Wear clean, soft shoes. 541-643-4193.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Live! — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Sunny Sky Boys — 7-9 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-673-9759.
SATURDAYBreakfast — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Harry Potter Day — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Calapooia Community Club Open House — Noon-3 p.m., 325 Scott Henry Road, Oakland. 541-459-3016.
Chess — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
