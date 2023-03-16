TODAYCeltic Jam Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 W. Melrose Road, Roseburg. Reservations recommended to 505-310-1525. Bring your acoustic instruments and voices, your music and dancing shoes. 541-445-9100 or 541-378-8440.
School History Fair — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Roseburg Christian Academy, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Community welcome. Free; donations gladly accepted. 541-673-5278.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
“The Dining Room” — 7 p.m., Centerstage Theater in Whipple Fine Arts, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 at the door; UCC students and staff free.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6; includes dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Lenten Meditation — 12:15-12:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Flutes and voices performance. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ir0z19 and bit.ly/3Et5ltC. 541-673-5559.
Chess Group — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Fun Friday — 1 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
English and Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckaroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $3 per person. All dances taught, newcomers welcome, no partner necessary. Wear clean, soft shoes. 541-643-4193.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
“The Dining Room” — 7 p.m., Centerstage Theater in Whipple Fine Arts, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 at the door; UCC students and staff free.
Widespread Haze St. Paddy’s Day Bash — 7-9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Free. bit.ly/3l51jBp.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg High School Astra Club Reading Time — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. High school students read with preschool-fourth graders. 541-492-7050.
Leprechaun Magic — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N Main St., Canyonville. Kids can listen to stories, build a leprechaun trap and enjoy a magic show. facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
“The Dining Room” — 3 p.m., Centerstage Theater in Whipple Fine Arts, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 at the door; UCC students and staff free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Pancake Feed — 5-7 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Everyone welcome.
Eddy Ross Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
Umpqua Valley Aquarium Society — 6 p.m., Dakota Street Pizza, 105 Dakota St., Sutherlin. Auction followed by a presentation on filtration by Colin Tamm. 541-680-0433.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
“Singing From Shore to Shore” Performance — 7 p.m., Roseburg First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Preview of Roseburg Concert Chorale’s upcoming tour. $10 per person; students and veterans are free.
“The Dining Room” — 7 p.m., Centerstage Theater in Whipple Fine Arts, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 at the door; UCC students and staff free.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bob Hall performance — Noon-4 p.m., Spire Mountain Cellars, 774 Hidden Meadows Lane, Oakland. facebook.com/spiremountiancellars.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to listeners and pickers alike. All levels encouraged. Refreshments available; donations kindly accepted. 541-679-0553.
Upper Olalla Ladies Club Annual Chili Feed — 1-4 p.m., Historic Upper Olalla School, 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston. Donations go to the maintenance and preservation of the one room schoolhouse.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
“Singing From Shore to Shore” Performance — 3 p.m., Roseburg First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Preview of Roseburg Concert Chorale’s upcoming tour. $10 per person; students and veterans are free.
“The Dining Room” — 3 p.m., Centerstage Theater in Whipple Fine Arts, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 at the door; UCC students and staff free.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
