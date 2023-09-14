TODAY
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
TGIF Wine & Pizza — 4-7 p.m., Abacela Vineyards and Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. tinyurl.com/2p8wpraw. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Live! — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
SATURDAY
Walk with a Doc — 8 a.m., YMCA East Parking Lot, Roseburg. Walk with Dr. Terri Lundy.
Breakfast — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Kiwanis Club of Roseburg celebration — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Celebrating 100 years with hot dogs, beverages, ice cream and games.
Chess — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Grange Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 661 E. Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Free admission. Game booths, cake walk, bouncy house, balloon animals and more. All food items priced for $3 or less.
Roseburg Rampage — 5:30-9 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Floral Building, 2110 Freer St., Roseburg. Pacific Northwest Blue Collar Wrestling vs Supreme Pro Wrestling. $20 general admission; $25 front row seating; $10 children under 10 years old. bit.ly/466gkF3.
Umpqua Valley Aquarium Society — 6-8 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public. Auction, mini magic show and presentation on angel fish. 541-680-0433.
Narcotics Anonymous Saturday Night Serenity — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church Side Building, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Garden Valley Farmers Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4855 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/42Hr1f8.
Annual Ice Cream & Pie Social — 1-4 p.m., Upper Olalla School, 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston. Donations go to the preservation and maintenance of the historic school.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to listeners and pickers alike. All levels encouraged. Refreshments available; donations kindly accepted. 541-679-0553.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Narcotics Anonymous Clean & Free — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner's Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Primetime — 7 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Candlelight meeting, lights off. 541-957-1489.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson's Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Teen Takeover — 5-7 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Cooking Class — 5:30-7 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Stick Shift — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
Alcoholics Anonymous Women in Recovery — 6:30 p.m., 435 NE Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Narcotics Anonymous N.T.D.N.T. — 6:30 p.m., Deer Creek Village Community Room, 2843 NE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous As Bill Sees It — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 20, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Located at the far end of the outdoor covered basketball, inside the fence. 541-900-0699.
Narcotics Anonymous Grateful Heads — 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 181 E. Second St., Sutherlin. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wildlife Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
