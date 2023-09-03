TODAYFort Umpqua Days — 7 a.m., 15850 State Highway 38 W., Elkton. tinyurl.com/typrcb89.
Alcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Garden Valley Farmers Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4855 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/42Hr1f8.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Narcotics Anonymous Clean & Free — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Primetime — 7 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Candlelight meeting, lights off. 541-957-1489.
MONDAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Alcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous Women in Recovery — 6:30 p.m., 435 NE Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Narcotics Anonymous N.T.D.N.T. — 6:30 p.m., Deer Creek Village Community Room, 2843 NE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous As Bill Sees It — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 20, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Located at the far end of the outdoor covered basketball, inside the fence. 541-900-0699.
Narcotics Anonymous Grateful Heads — 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 181 E. Second St., Sutherlin. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wildlife Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Group — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Bring your paints/art supplies. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Weekly Reflections — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. Arrive a bit early for a refresher. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Group — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarvers Group — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Color and Connect — 10-11 a.m. Held virtually. Register at bit.ly/3vHMdTV. 541-342-2876.
Cribbage — 10 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 11:30 a.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Game Day — Noon-3:30 p.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. Adults can drop in on any Wednesday to play a board game, play cards or do a puzzle. Play one of our games or bring your own. 541-839-4727.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at noon. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Beekeepers Association Meeting — 6-8 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Public welcome. 541-236-5952.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous We Are Not A Glum Lot — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Learning to Live Again — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Senior Size — 10 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tractor Supply’s parking lot, 328 Dakota St., Sutherlin. facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Let’s Play Pool — 11 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
