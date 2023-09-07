TODAYLookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Umpqua Valley Fly Fisher’s Monthly Meeting — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Public welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous New Way — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Kennel Club Dog Shows — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission; $5 parking.
Altrusa Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg. Paperbacks cost 25 cents, hardcover are 50 cents and newer editions cost $1.
Social Time — 11 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6; includes dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Crafternoon — 1-3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Fun Friday — 1 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
TGIF Wine & Pizza — 4-7 p.m., Abacela Vineyards and Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. tinyurl.com/2p8wpraw. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Live! — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Paddy O’Furniture at Little Brothers Pub — 7-9 p.m., 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Rollicking Celtic music. 541-672-0912.
SATURDAYUmpqua Kennel Club Dog Shows — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission; $5 parking.
Altrusa Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg. Paperbacks cost 25 cents, hardcover are 50 cents and newer editions cost $1.
Breakfast — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Chess — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Saturday Night Serenity — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church Side Building, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., New Hope Church Event Room, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Potluck with meeting to follow. Children welcome with supervision. 541-496-0377.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYUmpqua Kennel Club Dog Shows — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission; $5 parking.
Alcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Garden Valley Farmers Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4855 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/42Hr1f8.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Roseburg Folklore Society Sunday Song Circle — 6-8 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Church, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Bing a copy of Rise Up Singing or a musical instrument, if you have one. 541-315-6902.
Narcotics Anonymous Clean & Free — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Primetime — 7 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Candlelight meeting, lights off. 541-957-1489.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
AAW.UV Writers Group — 11:15 a.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Visitors 18 and over welcome. 541-297-7055.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous: A Spiritual Awakening — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.