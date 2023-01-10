TODAYRoseburg Public Library Drive Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Community Cribbage Tournaments — 5:30–8:30 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Autistic Adult Support Group — 7:15 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St., Roseburg.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarvers Group — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5; $6 with dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 11:30 a.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at noon. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Ask for Sarah or Sandy at 541-464-5600.
Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club Meeting — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg. Potluck followed by junior meeting and then general meeting. facebook.com/Umpquagem.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5; $6 with dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. Arrive early for a refresher. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Teen Hangout — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Teen Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post and Auxiliary 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6; includes dessert. Available to go for call-in orders. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Group — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Fun Friday — 1 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to the public; ages 7 and up. $21 buy-in for all games; $2 fee for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Spanish Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
